Perennials, Annuals & Plants Donated by the Community will be Available for a Donation. Members and volunteers of the Ellington Farman Library are shown preparing to redesign the front garden at the Library. As a result, a plant sale will be held Saturday June 5, from 8am to 1pm at the Library, 760 Thornton Rd., Ellington, NY 14728. Perennials and annuals from the garden, as well as plants donated by the community, will be available for a donation. An assortment of Hosta from the Library’s garden will be available as well as Sedum, Goose Neck, Beebalm, Rudbeckia and other plants that have been donated.