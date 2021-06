Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica invests in Monogoto; TIM teams up to digitalize Italian industry; Sky Italia fails to bag sports content. Dutch incumbent operator KPN has closed its joint venture deal with pension provider APG, creating a new fiber player, Glaspoort, which will begin operations immediately. Glaspoort, headquartered in Amsterdam, hopes to connect around 750,000 households and 225,000 businesses, and plans to invest more than €1 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the rollout over the next five years. While KPN will act as an anchor tenant on Glaspoort's network, the company says it will pursue an open-access wholesale policy "based on non-discriminatory terms."