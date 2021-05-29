Driver hospitalized with serious injuries following Chesapeake rollover crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Expressway Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 5:51 a.m. Officers and units from the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the Chesapeake Expressway near the Hillcrest Parkway exit.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north and rolled over after entering the median, ejecting the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Chesapeake Expressway near the Hillcrest Parkway exit is down to one lane of traffic northbound while the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigates the circumstances of the crash.