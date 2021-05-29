Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson A Good Choice For Kraven the Hunter?

If you’re a Spider-Man fan, you probably love Kraven the Hunter. Well, guess what? Sony has cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson for their Kraven solo film. Boy, it does seem like this Sony Marvel universe is growing, at least for the Spider-Man villains. So where exactly does that leave Spidey? Well, I guess these villains will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man one day. I mean, I’m assuming they will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man specifically, given that Amy Pascal said that their Sony universe is adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is that even true? It is seriously hard to tell at this point, but I guess we’ll get our answers in the future.