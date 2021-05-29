Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson A Good Choice For Kraven the Hunter?

Cancel
By David Martinez
TVOvermind
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a Spider-Man fan, you probably love Kraven the Hunter. Well, guess what? Sony has cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson for their Kraven solo film. Boy, it does seem like this Sony Marvel universe is growing, at least for the Spider-Man villains. So where exactly does that leave Spidey? Well, I guess these villains will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man one day. I mean, I’m assuming they will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man specifically, given that Amy Pascal said that their Sony universe is adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is that even true? It is seriously hard to tell at this point, but I guess we’ll get our answers in the future.

MoviesSouth Coast Today

Why Michael Keaton denied sprawling creature against Kraven?

Therein lies the rub. In the world of sprawling comic-book universes, the tangled web between Sony’s Marvel-verse and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is especially perplexing. Because Holland’s Peter Parker is part of the MCU, any appearance he would make in Sony’s other Marvel films would seem to retroactively rope in characters like Hardy’s Venom and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven in the MCU as well — but Marvel Studios is only a producing partner with Sony on the Holland movies. Confusing things even further, the first trailer for “Morbius” teased an appearance by Michael Keaton, who played the Spider-Man villain Vulture in the Sony/Marvel Studios co-production “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, & Husband Aaron, 30, Reveal Romantic Tattoos

Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband of almost nine years, Aaron, posed for photos with tattoos that read each other’s names for ink master Doctor Woo’s Instagram. Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, are permanently marking their love for each other in the form of tattoos! The Fifty Shades of Grey director and the actor decided to have their first names inked on their shoulder and chest areas and showed off the end result on the tattoo artist, Doctor Woo‘s Instagram page. The loving wife is standing in front of her hubby in the close-up pics, which were posted on June 1, and his name, “Aaron” is newly tattooed in cursive letters right on her collarbone.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Birthday: From Quicksilver To Kick-Ass, 5 Very Popular Roles of the Future Kraven Star (LatestLY Exclusive)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been quite an underrated actor for a while now. He has churned out one great performance after another and has never gotten his due attention for it. He has greatly balanced his career from appearing in blockbusters to appearing in smaller films and that has worked out great for his case, since he gets to show his amazing range as an actor. Kraven: After ‘Quicksilver’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Casting, 11 More Actors Who Essayed Two Different Characters in Marvel’s Live-Action Films/Series!
MoviesMovieWeb

Kraven the Hunter Role Was First Offered to Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves & Others

Well, there we have it. Sony has chosen Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as their Kraven the Hunter for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. But, it has now emerged that was not always going to be the case, with the studio offering the part to several other high-profile names including Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, John David Washington and Adam Driver. According to Justin Kroll, who was one of the first to report Taylor-Johnson's selection, it was the actor's performance in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train that won him the role.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Director Kate Herron Reveals Hope To Direct A SPIDER-MAN Movie Starring Tom Holland For Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while it's still early days for Loki, it seems the Disney+ series will lay the groundwork for the web-slinger's trip through the Multiverse. Filmmaker Kate Herron is directing all six episodes of the God of Mischief's show, but it sounds like she has wider ambitions in this shared world.
MoviesComicBook

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train Gets A Release Date

Sony Pictures has announced that Bullet Train, the new action-thriller from John Wick director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, will be released in theaters (includign IMAX and premium large formats) on Friday, April 8, 2022. Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film features a robust ensemble cast also including Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock. The film will follow five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are not unrelated to the others.