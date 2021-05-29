Teacher of the Month: Faith leads teacher through cancer, quarantine

I heard a statement a few months ago that has really stuck with me and it describes my work in Extension, and especially 4-H, very well. “It is important to balance the Jetsons and the Flintstones” – to me, this is about continuing to learn and provide up-to-date research-based information while being respectful of the foundations and history of 4-H. This can be complicated when I hear from community members or 4-H alumni who say “that isn’t the way we did 4-H when I was a kid”.