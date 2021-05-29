Teacher of the Month: Faith leads teacher through cancer, quarantine
One of the happiest days of Teresa Schrant's teaching career was the beginning of the spring semester when she was allowed to return to school. Schrant, a fourth-grade teacher at Holy Family Elementary School, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2019. She spent a month in Kansas City, where she underwent a stem cell transplant. When she returned home in mid-2020, she was quarantined in her house for months, only allowed to walk up and down her block as long as she didn't stop to talk to anyone.hayspost.com