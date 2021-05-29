Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

Teacher of the Month: Faith leads teacher through cancer, quarantine

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the happiest days of Teresa Schrant's teaching career was the beginning of the spring semester when she was allowed to return to school. Schrant, a fourth-grade teacher at Holy Family Elementary School, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2019. She spent a month in Kansas City, where she underwent a stem cell transplant. When she returned home in mid-2020, she was quarantined in her house for months, only allowed to walk up and down her block as long as she didn't stop to talk to anyone.

hayspost.com
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Hays, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Hays, KS
Society
City
Hays, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Faith#Hospice#Nun#Catholic Schools#St Joseph School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Hays Domino's schedules fundraiser for Linenberger family

Sophia Linenberger and her father, Stan, of Hays are both battling cancer. Cynthia and Shawn Friendman, owners of the Hays Domino's Pizza, have organized a fundraiser for June 23. One-hundred percent of profits from the day's sales will go to help the family with medical and travel expenses.
Posted by
Hays Post

BERAN: Balancing the Jetsons and the Flintstones

I heard a statement a few months ago that has really stuck with me and it describes my work in Extension, and especially 4-H, very well. “It is important to balance the Jetsons and the Flintstones” – to me, this is about continuing to learn and provide up-to-date research-based information while being respectful of the foundations and history of 4-H. This can be complicated when I hear from community members or 4-H alumni who say “that isn’t the way we did 4-H when I was a kid”.
AdvocacyPosted by
Hays Post

Nex-Tech announces '21 'Break the Rules' scholarship recipients

Nex-Tech recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Nex-Tech Break the Rules scholarship. “Unlike most scholarship programs, this one allows high school seniors to send us any type of entry that depicts what they are most passionate about and how that has led to their chosen career path,” stated Jacque Beckman, Nex-Tech’s Youth Services/Training Specialist. “We received essays, YouTube videos and PowerPoint presentations. Our area students are very talented, and this allows them a non-traditional way to showcase their strengths and passions.”
Women's HealthPosted by
Hays Post

UNRUH: Concerns with men’s health

When is the last time the man in your household had a medical check-up? Men visit their physicians less often than women, and tend to wait longer before having problems treated. What these facts suggest is that men don't pay attention to, or take care of, their health as well as women.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Fort Hays State launches virtual mental health platform

Tiger Thrive, a virtual mental health platform was launched this spring by Fort Hays State University’s counseling and support services center, the Kelly Center. Tiger Thrive offers all current FHSU students, faculty, and staff therapeutic content on various mental health issues via Blackboard, a Web-based course-management system. Tiger Thrive is designed to provide FHSU students access to a range of self-paced online courses that teach strategies to help improve their mental health and deal with the stresses of college.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

FHSU’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host book launch

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center is hosting a free book launch event at 10 a.m. June 19. Join in for a reading by the author, family-friendly activities, refreshments, and more. “Ava: A Year of Adventure in the Life of an American Avocet” is a 32-page, fully illustrated...
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Hays, KShayshighguidon.com

Journalism students inducted into Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society

On Wednesday, May 12, the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for student journalists inducted 10 students into the Hays High chapter of the organization. The ceremony was held in the Lecture Hall and was led by journalism instructor Jessica Augustine. There were 10 students involved with either newspaper or yearbook who were inducted into the organization. The ceremony included lighting a candle and reciting a pledge.