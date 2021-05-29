Cancel
How Joker 2 Can Work Off The Success From The First Movie

Cover picture for the articleNew reports have seemingly confirmed that Todd Phillips will return to co-write Joker 2. First of all, it should be noted that a sequel to the 2019 movie isn’t really confirmed yet. Both Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix did say that they would consider returning for a sequel if the first movie was successful. Well, as we all know, the first Joker movie was a slam dunk win for DC and a huge hit. Why wouldn’t Warner Bros. consider pursuing a sequel if the first movie made over a billion dollars at the box office? Well, I feel like many fans, including me, would say that the sequel isn’t really necessary. Then again, was a solo Joker movie even necessary to begin with? That’s something the naysayers should consider.

Joaquin Phoenix
Todd Phillips
