Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The Latest Segway Ninebot Scooter Is a Crowdfunding Success

By Entrepreneur Deals
Middletown Press
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prolific maker of battery-powered personal transportation vehicles, Segway got its start developing the iconic two-wheeled, self-balancing scooter with which it shares its name. But while the “Segway PT” as it was called is no longer seen roaming malls to catch shoplifting teenagers, the company — now dubbed Segway Ninebot after a 2015 acquisition — has seen a steady stream of success mostly stemming from its KickScooter lineup.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Electric Scooters#Self Balancing Scooter#Segway Pt#Segway Ninebot#Kickscooter#Indiegogo#F30#F40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Omni-Directional Transportation Scooters

The conceptual Omniseg Scooter has been designed by Yash Gupte as an eco transportation solution for use in large indoor spaces to help operators get around in a timely fashion. The scooter is paired with Mecanum wheels that would enable it to move swiftly in any direction without the need for any actual turning to increase overall efficiency. This would also allow it to move around seamlessly in tight spaces where conventional vehicles and scooters would have a tough time.
BicyclesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Glion Balto electric scooter review

Not only does the Glion Balto have a basket, but it’s very portable and has a host of safety features. Motor: 500W (Peak 750W) geared brushless hub motor. When it comes to electric scooters with baskets, the Glion Balto gets just about everything right. It has lights, turn signals, a side-view mirror, and can even fold in half, making it easier to store. Don’t want to use it as a sit-down scooter? You can remove its seat. Plus, you can use the Balto’s battery for charging your electronics on the go.
Bicyclesthenewsgod.com

The need for a Scooter in 2021!

The new decade has started in all its glory and numerous of us have already prepared our bucket list for the upcoming years. We’re sure you must also have a lot of things planned for yourself and your loved ones. But wait, do you still have that ‘A safe and stylish two-wheeler’ wish up there? Well, we think now’s the right time to strike it off.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Carstechinvestornews.com

Segway's cool e-scooters have heavy price cuts for Prime Day

Electric scooters are big news, in case you hadn't heard - whether you live somewhere that's slowly trying them out, or in a tourist city that's been used[IMAGE]. Some of the most unique options out there are made by Segway - yes, that Segway, and its balance-based tech is still at the heart of matters. Some of its Ninebot scooters are a bit like shrunken-down original Segways, and are really comfortable and easy to ride.
ComputersLiliputing

Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS.
Madison, WImadisonstartups.com

American Provenance Launches Crowdfunding

American Provenance launched a crowdfunding campaign to build brand reputation and strive to become a household name, organizers announced today. In the first few hours, the campaign raised more than $14,000 from nine different investors. The Blue Mounds, Wis.,-based company has a goal of raising $1.07 million by Oct. 6, 2021.
Bicyclesmenstylefashion.com

The Folding Electric Scooter Bike

The shift into e-cycling has created an entire industry of e-bikes and e-scooters, which have changed the way we approach transportation over short distances. Electric scooter bikes, unlike electric bikes, give the user the same technical advantages of scooters, such as size, mobility, and aesthetics that e-bikes do not have. Therefore, people who prefer scooters do so because of the inherent fun and playability that scooters have.
Marketsaithority.com

CryptoPoolMirror Reinvents Crowdfunding With New Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency

In the ever-busy and ever-dynamic business environment, internet startup culture is booming thus empowering businesses to enjoy digital services. In a bid to help businesses with funding and accelerate their growth, the team at CryptoPoolMirror (CPM) is pleased to announce the introduction of its token to the crypto and business space. CPM gives international investors the leverage to access startup venture capital the world over. CPM has an Ethereum-based token that investors can use to purchase goods and services on the CPM network.
Bicyclesbargainbabe.com

Save on Sulives Kick Scooters

Save on Sulives Kick Scooters today. 3-wheeled scooters help our children master balance and coordination. Safety is important to us, Made with high-density plastic, its lightweight long-lasting design allows your child to feel safe and secure as they ride and is durable enough to handle regular use. 3 flashing wheels and lean to steer, makes riding a scooter fun and easy for kids to play with. The SULIVES Kids Scooter is equipped with 4 adjustable height handlebar so you can child can continue to use their scooter as they grow. Get the SULIVES 3 Wheel Scooter for Kids Ages 2-12 – Height Adjustable, Back Wheel Brake, Extra-Wide Deck with 4 Light-Up Wheels, Best Day Gifts for Boys and Girls Toddler (Black) for only $39.99 today.
Interior Designbusinessofhome.com

Is crowdfunded investment the next route for democratized design?

It’s no secret that we’re in the middle of a tech-fueled investment mania. Apps like Robinhood, which feature free trading and easy-to-use interfaces, have opened up the stock market to a new generation of everyday consumers—and they’re obsessed (if the GameStop madness is any indication, maybe too obsessed). The demand for investment vehicles is so strong that it has spilled over from traditional stocks and into increasingly esoteric assets. There are now dozens of platforms that enable customers to buy fractional shares of everything from real estate to rare sneakers. A platform called Rally even allows investors to own a stake in a 1776 broadside print of the Declaration of Independence. Why not a furniture startup?
Electronicsscoopcube.com

An Apple scooter or a scooter? This is what they could look like!

For more than a year now, electric scooters have experienced an unprecedented boom. These electric vehicles make city trips much easier and often avoid overcrowded subways or public transport! With the help of the pandemic, these modes of transport have become indispensable in our cities!. Remember the name Nebel! These...
TechnologyRideApart

Yamaha YZF-R15 And MT-15 To Get Bluetooth Connectivity

Yamaha has been steadily revamping its small-displacement motorcycle model range particularly in the Asian market. In a so far successful attempt at luring in younger, more on-the-go riders, Yamaha has rolled out techie updates to its new bikes such as Bluetooth connectivity on models like the NVX, Ray ZR, and NMAX.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

App code shows Peloton is planning a new wearable

Peloton, the company behind subscription based treadmills and exercise bikes for the home, is looking to make a wearable, according to code hidden in the iOS app uncovered by Bloomberg. It doesn’t seem like this is going to be a fully featured smartwatch, however, and will apparently take the form...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Pin the Bluetooth Icon to the Windows 10 Taskbar

The Windows 10 taskbar provides a handy way of accessing certain utilities on your PC or laptop. The taskbar offers easy-to-access icons for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, battery, audio control, and more, most of which you’ll need to use on a day-to-day basis. Bluetooth is essential and can be used for wirelessly...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Bluetooth SIG certifies a handful of Nokia Bluetooth headsets

We may be seeing a number of new Nokia-branded headsets launching soon as the Bluetooth Special Interest Group has just certified some new models. A few weeks ago, we reported that a Nokia headset called the Nokia Solo Buds+ was certified by the Bluetooth certification agency. Now, another model called the Nokia Clarity Solo Bud+ and with model number SB-501 has been certified. This version most likely has an additional feature compared to the Solo Buds+.
Buying Carsjust-auto.com

Volvo UK widens XC40 EV subscription range

Geely’s Volvo Cars UK unit has started online sales and subscriptions for an extended XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV range. The BEV is now available in three versions – Twin, Twin Plus and Twin Pro. ‘Care by Volvo’ Fixed and Flexible monthly subscription packages are now available online and expected...