Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Services and Sermons

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 16 days ago

Eureka (239 Buhne St.): The Sunday service and the Rev. Angelica Taggart’s talks take place via Zoom. For the link, go to http://eurekasom.com. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. Prayer line: 707-445-4257. Temple Beth El. Eureka: Temple Beth El has a Kabbalat Shabbat service Friday evenings, Torah study on Saturdays...

www.times-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Arcata, CA
City
Ferndale, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
City
Eureka, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Church Services#Grace Episcopal Church#Torah#Zoom#Facebook#Firstumceureka Org#Lutheran Church Ferndale#St Mark#The Divine Service#Episcopal Church Arcata#Holy Eucharist#Pentecost#Mass Times#The King Catholic Church#Christ Episcopal Church#Rite Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Elks honor ‘Mother of the Year’

Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 recently held its annual Mother’s Day breakfast and presented its Mother of the Year Award. This year’s recipient was Sang Ae Huffman. Huffman was born in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband, James, when working for I Corps, U. S. 8th Army. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and became a citizen in 1971. Huffman lives in Fortuna and worked for the Rohnerville School District for 30 years. She been volunteering at the Elks Lodge for the past eight years, cooking and serving meals, and she enjoys fishing and reading. She’s mother to sons James and David and grandmother to Faith, Kathryn and Rebecca. Pictured from left are David, Rebecca; James; Recipient, Sang Ae Huffman and Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information about the Elks Lodge, visit www.elks652.org.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Local musicians celebrate International Tuba Day

Eight local tuba players gathered at the Old Town Gazebo in Eureka recently to celebrate International Tuba Day. “It was wonderful. We all felt such relief and joy to be able to play together in person again,” said longtime tuba player Fred Tempas of Arcata. The musicians played a variety...