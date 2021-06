“Since we’ve had a really cool spring this year, she’s doing it later in the year than what they normally do.”. On a recent spring afternoon, J.G. Auman is standing on a small walkway over the Nashville Zoo’s American alligator exhibit, attempting to showcase one of the zoo’s many behavioral training efforts. A biologist and the zoo’s head of aquatics, he’s explaining why Prada — a 16-year-old gator who clocks in somewhere around 200 pounds — isn’t going after the rat carcass he’s dangling into the enclosure with an extended set of metal tongs. He bangs the tongs against the side of the enclosure and whistles down at Prada — her cue to know she’s about to be rewarded.