NEWBURY: Happenings along the way

By DON NEWBURY
Weatherford Democrat
 27 days ago

Expertly written and acted, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” has been ransacked as an eye-catcher for many projects, presentations, and programs over the years. Based on the book and Broadway play, the 1960s movie awakened in humankind that funny things do happen along the way, sometimes even en route to church.

