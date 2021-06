A federal appeals court recently dealt a second blow to Florida citrus growers’ efforts to expand the use of a toxic pesticide. In January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered aldicarb for use on 100,000 acres of citrus crops across the state. More than a decade prior the agency announced plans to phase out the pesticide's use nationwide by 2015. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control finds too much exposure to aldicarb may cause acute symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and headache.