The Buffet Can Stay: What The Future Of The Cruise Line Industry Looks Like

Cruise lines contend with all-vax ships, test runs and Alaska itineraries without Canada. In North America, the cruise industry has been treading water since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a No Sail Order last March. Though ships have already started sailing in Europe and Asia, the ocean-faring vessels on this side of the Atlantic and Pacific are still waiting to cast off their lines. Until recently, only ships with fewer than 200 passengers and crew members were allowed to sail, which limited the seafaring options to river and coastal voyages. However, a spate of new developments could help launch if not a thousand ships then at least a few dozen this summer.