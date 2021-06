Okay we've made it through a whole week and now it's time for some of the hottest hit's on the planet and it all kicks off with our official hot girl Megan Thee Stallion aka Tina Show after she released her latest single and music video for "Thot Shit". In the video Megan's chasing around a old politician and driving him crazy with her squad of hotgirls who happen to have their cheeks out just perfect for the cameraman and making us all watch the hot choreography.