TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES – For the first time in his life, 52-year-old Blair Wyman found himself in the company of biological relatives this spring. Blair was born in Denver and was put up for adoption right after he was born. His adoptive parents, Richard and Jane Wyman quickly moved the family of three to the Chicago suburbs. Jane passed away in 1971 and Richard remarried in 1973 to Dimis — expanding Blair’s family.