Yen Committed to a Direction, While Others Not… Yet
Overall, the markets in the last full trading week of May was rather mixed. New Zealand Dollar surged initially after hawkish RBNZ. But it failed to extend much gain from there, even though it still ended as the strongest. It looked like Dollar was ready to turn around after strong inflation reading, but it also struggled to close firm. Sterling was the relatively steadier one, as second strongest, on reopening optimism. Yen’s selloff was much clearer on the other hand, while Aussie was dragged down by selling against Kiwi. Swiss Franc was also weak, as third worst performer.www.actionforex.com