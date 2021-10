The city of Mesquite held a town hall on Tuesday to inform residents on the revised solid waste ordinance. City Manager Cliff Keheley said as the city grows, litter across the city also grows. Much of the city’s litter came from neighborhoods due to improper disposal of trash, and a combination of wild animals and wind caused improperly placed trash to be blown into the city’s waterways, Keheley said.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO