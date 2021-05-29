If Steelers want to win it all in 2021, near flawless execution will be key
If the 2021 Steelers want to hoist another Lombardi Trophy, playing nearly flawless football will be the difference. So you may be wondering why I stated that near-flawless execution will be the key as opposed to flawless execution will be the key. Simply put, I am a realist. To execute anything flawlessly is virtually improbable. Is it possible? Sure, anything is possible. Do I think it is probable? No, I don't.