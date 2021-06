DR Congo: Humanitarian assistance urgently needed following volcano eruption. The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22 displaced hundreds of thousands of people in and around the city of Goma, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The tremors and aftershocks that followed caused widespread fear and threatened new disasters, prompting a mass evacuation. Teams from Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are currently providing humanitarian assistance in Goma, Sake, and Rutshuru.