NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Clouds on Mars

MARS, the science team is studying the clouds, which arrived earlier and formed higher than expected, to learn more about the Red Planet. Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found at the planet’s equator in the coldest time of year, when Mars is the farthest from the Sun in its oval-shaped orbit. But one full Martian year ago – two Earth years – scientists noticed clouds forming over NASA’s Curiosity rover earlier than expected.