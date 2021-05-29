Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

By Sam Levin in Los Angeles
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign?. Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Melina Abdullah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Economy#Public Housing#City Leaders#Deputy Mayor#Democratic#Loyola#White House#The La Times#The Sierra Club#Skid Row#Black Lives Matter La#Blm#Lapd#People S City Council#Sierra Club#Los Angeles Politics#La County#Faces#Homelessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Homeless
Related
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

The Numerous Obstacles—Past and Present—Facing Black Homeowners

Feature reporting by Ailsa Chang, Christopher Intagliata and Jonaki Mehta dig into the past and present of what the headline of the story refers to as the "racist architecture of homeownership." The statistics that explain the state of Black homeownership in the United States are staggering:. Over the last 15...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Senior Citizens Face Homeless Crisis as Incomes Fall and Rent Skyrocket

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. There is a looming crisis affecting America’s senior citizens and if not addressed, thousands of them will end up in the streets with no place to call home.(1) As Baby Boomers age, the number of homeless seniors across the US jumped nearly 70 percent between 2007-17.(2) “Baby Boomers face a rough future,” said Nick Saifan, CEO of the veteran-friendly company Vendaval Corp. “Many of us are in failing health and forced to live on Social Security. Housing costs have exploded. That’s left many, who expected a comfortable retirement, facing foreclosures, evictions and life on the streets.”
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Appeals court puts brief hold on LA judge's Skid Row order

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal appeals court Thursday put a brief hold on a judge's order that the city and county of Los Angeles must offer housing to the homeless population of Skid Row by the middle of October. Attorneys for the county asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...