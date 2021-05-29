The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges
The question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign?. Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India.www.msn.com