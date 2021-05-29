SK Gaming announce Summer 2021 roster changes, including role swap for support Treatz

It appears that role swaps are the name of the game in the 2021 Summer offseason for the LEC. Today, SK Gaming announced that they would be making changes to their roster ahead of the 2021 Summer Split. Jungler TynX will no longer be a starting member of the team, and SK have stated that they will be “supporting TynX in finding a new home if that is his choice”, although they have not confirmed whether he will remain with the team as a substitute.