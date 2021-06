The World Health Organization announced Monday it will change how it refers to new variants of the coronavirus, simplifying its naming conventions for the general public in an effort to prevent geographical names from being attached to new strands of the disease. The new naming process will use the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta, or Delta, in order to differentiate variants. Since the pandemic began, new variations of the virus have popped up around the world—from Brazil to the U.K., South Africa, and India—and each is given a technical naming device such as B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant) or B.1.1.7 (the U.K. variant). The technical names are obviously indecipherable for the general public, such that the general convention has been to substitute the location of the new strand’s origin to differentiate the variants.