Jun. 9—MIDDLEPORT — Two people were arrested on drug charges following the search of a residence in Middleport on Tuesday. In a joint news release by Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood, Agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force along with deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, Officers with the Middleport Police Department, and Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department executed a search warrant at 383 Park Street in the Village of Middleport on Tuesday, June 8. This case was part of a joint investigation conducted by the Task Force along with the Middleport Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.