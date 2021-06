Making the Connection: Why Black Girls Loved Tweety Bird. New York City is a cultural mecca, known for its cuisine, artistry, and fashion week. But there are other runways. In Indianapolis, Indiana, there are two seminal events that cater to the Black community. One in the summer, the Indiana Black Expo and another in the fall, the Circle City Classic. While these events might have waned in popularity over the years, in the early 2000s, the concrete halls of the RCA Dome, punctuated by the smell of fried fish and fresh perms, also served as a catwalk of sorts.