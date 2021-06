A West Side animal boarding business is under fire after a dog died in their care when it was left inside a vehicle last week as temperatures climbed to 90 degrees. Last Thursday, a dog named Georgia was checked into K9 University Chicago, located at 2945 W. Lake St., in East Garfield Park, for a boarding stay, according to a Facebook post from the business. The dog arrived at the facility in a transport vehicle, but the driver didn’t see Georgia when the other animals inside the van were taken into the facility, according to the post.