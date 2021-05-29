When it comes to Bob Dylan’s roots, time hasn’t changed his opinion

You can be walking quietly down the street when suddenly something bursts in and grabs your lapel and throws you into a Dylan song. His work is there as the backdrop in which people of different generations project and continue to look at and explain themselves. Probably there are not very great coincidences between what one finds and what another finds, and the one from beyond, in that immense repertoire in which there is a bit of everything. Bob Dylan has changed many times, hit hard brakes and spun dizzyingly (like a top). He ran away from being turned into a hieratic figure and, by becoming unpredictable, got into numerous eggplants. It doesn’t matter, he turned 80 on Monday, so he’s still there and he’s still being considered.