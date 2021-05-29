When it comes to Bob Dylan’s roots, time hasn’t changed his opinion
I’m a huge music fan and I love all kinds of different genres, but I’m not a big Bob Dylan fan. That sentence will lead to calls for my cancelation (and my mom will probably yell at me), but the truth is that aside from a few of his mainstream hits, which I tend to find pleasing to the ear at first but eventually grow tired of by the two-minute mark - and Jimi Hendrix’s version of the Dylan penned “All Along the Watchtower” - I’ve never really been all that impressed with his arrangements or his lyrics.www.mesabitribune.com