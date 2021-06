IRVING, Texas – East Carolina and South Florida have been selected to compete as part of the 64-team field in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship. Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4-Monday, June 7. The winners of each regional will compete in eight super regionals, which are best-of-3 series and will take place the weekend of June 11-13. The eight winners from the super regionals will compete in the 2021 Men’s College World Series, which begins Saturday, June 19 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.