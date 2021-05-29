Cancel
Huntington, NY

Subaru Donates to Huntington Hospital

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNYNow
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Subaru dealerships recently donated $129,420 in proceeds from Subaru’s Share the Love program to three Northwell Health programs. Grand Prix and South Shore Subaru made a $75,794.47 donation to support the efforts of Northwell Health’s Community and Population Health team to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in underserved Long Island communities, and a $30,886.75 donation to advance childhood cancer research at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, while Empire Subaru donated $22,759.36 to Huntington Hospital’s Neurosurgery Department.

Related