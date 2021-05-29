Cancel
Yolo County, CA

PHOTOS: Through rocks, dirt and mud Yolo County Sheriff’s OHV team rides on

By Jordan Silva-Benham
Daily Democrat
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite occasionally getting stuck in the mud, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Off-Highway Vehicle Team continues to patrol the Cache Creek area. The OHV officers patrol the area — which stretches from Esparto to close to Woodland in dry seasons — on weekends. Most stops are conducted due to double riding, no helmets, no registration, or violating the curfew. No motor vehicles are allowed at Cache Creek between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

