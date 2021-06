The New England Patriots could be running into an intense quarterback battle over the next few months. Cam Newton is Bill Belichick’s starter as of now, but the team likely didn’t draft the NFL-ready Mac Jones without considering him as an option this season. The Patriots have a myriad of one-year contracts and the team is built to win now. Jones is coming off a National Championship victory with 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.