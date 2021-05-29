Cancel
Unreal Engine 5 Dev Renders 10 Billion Polygons Of Napping Dog

Now that Unreal Engine 5 is available to developers everywhere via early access, we're really starting to see what the powerful new engine can do. Earlier this week, we learned that through Unreal Engine 5 it's possible to render up to 3 million crabs at any one time, which I guess is great to know. Now, we've learned thanks to an indie developer that the engine can handle 10 billion polygons of snoozing doggo without even breaking a sweat. Incredible.

