South Carolina Fisherman Accidentally Hooks A Massive Gator: “That’s Not A Stingray”

There’s nothing quite like a relaxing afternoon on the water fishing with some friends.

I don’t know about you but something about chilling on a boat with a few buddies and some cold ones really does it for me.

Well, this South Carolina man had a not so relaxing experience when he went out this past week. Captain Robert Birchmeier, of Pawleys Island Beach to Creek Guide Service was fishing and thought he caught a stingray.

To his surprise it was the furthest thing from a stingray.

Attached to his line was a full sized alligator.

From the “I think I got me a stingray” to “oh boy, that’s not a stingray” is a laugh out loud funny reaction from Birchmeier. While most would’ve went into full panic mode, he remained calm and even joked again “Anyone wanna help get my jig back?”

The fisherman told Fox TV Stations that he was able to get the hook off safely and release the reptile back to the water.

Imagine going out on the water and reeling in a literal prehistoric dinosaur? Absolutely couldn’t be me. Kudos to this guy for handling it like a pro’s pro. Much respect.

And remember, alligators are ornery because they got all them teeth but no toothbrush