Meet Patti Parks. She is a blues singer that a few people have heard of but most have not. They should. ” I’ve been the music business for a very long time. I changes the type of music I was performing. I started around 16 years old and I set my sights on being a classical musician. But one thing that kept haunting me was that I really liked to sing,” she said. She continued, ” At 16 I started playing the cello. As time went on, after some life experience, I met up with an individual that was in my first band. He asked me if I was still singing and I told him no. He said if I put a microphone in front of you I’ll bet you will be all over it. He was right and he is also my current husband,” Parks said.