The term “veteran “refers to an individual who has served in any Armed Forces of the United States. In the US individuals enlist or are commissioned into service. There have been times when the US drafted individuals to serve. This was the case in the Vietnam War. Service is divided into two periods of time, “Active Duty” is full-time service whereas “Reserve” status can be active (such as the National Guard troops now in our nation’s capitol.) Inactive is essentially a standby mode without active participation. Since Sept. 11, 2001 reserves have been utilized extensively. They are combat-ready at a moments notice to answer the call to duty.