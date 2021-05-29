Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Lincoln Road Master Plan for “Transformative” Improvements in Jeopardy Over Delays and Budget Cuts

remiamibeach.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years and multiple cost reductions later, plans to upgrade Lincoln Road have gotten nowhere and, now, highly acclaimed landscape and urban designer James Corner says his firm “will need to withdraw from the project” if a resolution cannot be reached for moving forward. In a strongly worded letter to Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City Commissioners, and City Manager Alina Hudak, Corner noted “some significant challenges” to moving forward with the project following a reduction in the budget from $77M to $50M.

www.remiamibeach.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Cuts#Lincoln Road Master Plan#City Commissioners#Drexel Avenue#Covid#City Agencies#Memos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan lists for $45M

It’s time for the listing agents of an Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan to get on their feet and make a sale happen. The Estefans listed the mixed-use commercial building at 820 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million, an online listing shows. They’ve owned the Shore Park Hotel property for nearly 30 years. It is the longtime home of the now-shuttered Larios on the Beach.
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Pop-up vaccination site unveiled at downtown Miami’s DuPont Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic building in downtown Miami became a new location for COVID vaccinations. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials gathered at the Alfred I. DuPont Building on First Avenue and East Flagler Street to unveil the new pop-up site, Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Miami Beach, FLcalleochonews.com

6 Cool Facts About Miami Beach

Miami Beach is easily one of the top vacation spots in the United States. Each year, hotels in Miami Beach host over 35% of the ten million tourists who visit Greater Miami. While the place is primarily known for its stunning, powdery white sand beaches, year-round gorgeous, sunny weather, and bikini-clad beauties, it offers so much more to its guests. Here are some cool facts about Miami Beach that you probably didn’t know.
Miami, FLClick10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...