Lincoln Road Master Plan for “Transformative” Improvements in Jeopardy Over Delays and Budget Cuts
Six years and multiple cost reductions later, plans to upgrade Lincoln Road have gotten nowhere and, now, highly acclaimed landscape and urban designer James Corner says his firm “will need to withdraw from the project” if a resolution cannot be reached for moving forward. In a strongly worded letter to Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City Commissioners, and City Manager Alina Hudak, Corner noted “some significant challenges” to moving forward with the project following a reduction in the budget from $77M to $50M.www.remiamibeach.com