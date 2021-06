Nudges® Health & Wellness Chicken Jerky Dog Treats, 40 oz. are loved by dogs of all sizes. This chicken jerky for dogs is specially made with real chicken meat and fortified with vitamins for bone health. You can trust what your dog is eating and reward them for all those tricks—roll over, stay, come, fetch, shake—without worrying about the nutrition or health content of their treats. Not only is Nudges chicken jerky made with real chicken but each piece also includes glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support bone and joint health for all breeds, especially important for older dogs that are experiencing the beginning symptoms of arthritis.