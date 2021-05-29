Cancel
The week in classical: Káťa Kabanová; Ragged music festival – review

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwirling currents of infidelity, hypocrisy and suicide meet in tragic confluence in Janáček’s Káťa Kabanová (1921). For its first new production of the season, Glyndebourne has turned this darkest of operas into a dazzle of white light and painful lucidity. Negating literal details of Czech village, church, countryside, the director Damiano Michieletto and designer Paolo Fantin have laid bare Káťa’s troubled mental state and translated brutal action into metaphor.

