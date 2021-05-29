The week in classical: Káťa Kabanová; Ragged music festival – review

Within the scope of 20th century music, Nadia Boulanger (1887-1979) stands as a kingmaker. Although she was a composer and a conductor herself, it’s her role as the teacher of others that has made her one of the most important and influential figures in Western culture. The diverse list of the French mentor’s students continues to be felt through their art and the art of those who have, in turn, been affected by them; among Boulanger’s pupils were Aaron Copland, Virgil Thomson, Quincy Jones, Phillip Glass, Burt Bacharach, Elliott Carter, Michel Legrand, Astor Piazolla, Daniel Barenboim, Donald Byrd, and other giants. Given her impact as an educator, then, it’s poetically perfect for Boulanger to have been selected as the thematic figurehead of the educational incubator Bard College’s 31st annual Bard Music Festival and “festival within a festival,” SummerScape.