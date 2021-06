Tofurky is known for producing affordable and vegan-friendly alternatives to meat, and some of its newest colorful meatless packaging shares eye-catching messages about the climate crisis. The brand's plant-based burgers are packaged with bold text that poses questions like "Can a burger save the world?" or urges people to take action by calling their local representatives. As well as including phone numbers that consumers can call to have their voice heard, Tofurky also included QR codes on the packaging designs that help to share more information about how people can make a difference for the benefit of the environment.