Canaan's Christ Church resumes services, waits for members' return

CANAAN — Designed by noted architect Richard Upjohn, Christ Church stands on a hill overlooking the main road and a train station. On Sundays, the Rev. Alex Gorecki of New Britain makes the long drive to hold a Sunday service. It’s only been a few months since services resumed after the church was closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but very few people are attending. The church was holding several services a week before the shutdown, but now Gorecki comes only once a week.