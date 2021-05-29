Cancel
USPS raises stamp price to 58 cents as part of DeJoy's 10-year plan

By Jacob Bogage The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 27 days ago

The U.S. Postal Service is raising rates on letters, magazines and marketing missives as much as 6.9 percent this summer, sending the cost of a first-class stamp from 55 to 58 cents, as the agency leans into an expansive restructuring plan that codifies slower mail delivery and streamlines agency operations.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing site for Oshkosh Defense, a move that will create hundreds of new jobs. The company that usually specializes is the design and creation of light- to heavy-duty protected vehicles and technologies will be investing $155 million and bringing 1,000 new jobs to manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles to replace the existing fleet of vehicles for the US Postal Service (USPS).