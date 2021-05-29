Cancel
Violent Crimes

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook

 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNojl_0aFPUPaw00
Rayon Pennycook (PA Media)

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy, police said.

The 17 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made his first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with killing Rayon Pennycook in Corby

The teenager was remanded in custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, June 1, Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said two boys aged 15 and 17 have also been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers were called at about 7pm on Tuesday May 25 to reports of a boy being stabbed on Constable Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it was called to a private address in the town at 6.57pm after reports of a medical emergency.

Two paramedics in ambulance cars, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance were sent, but the victim died at the scene.

#Northamptonshire Police#Ambulance Service#Air Ambulance#Ambulances#Corby#Northampton Crown Court#Emas
