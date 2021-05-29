Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Teenager remanded over shooting of black equal rights campaigner

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213uRs_0aFPUKQX00
Sasha Johnson (PA Wire)

An 18-year-old has appeared in court charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

Ms Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a 30th birthday party in Peckham, south London, on Sunday May 23 and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Five males were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

On Friday, four of the suspects were released on bail until a date in late June while Cameron Deriggs was charged with conspiracy to murder.

Deriggs, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning dressed in a grey zip-up hoody and blue jeans.

He did not give an indication of plea.

Prosecutor Carol Udenze said: “This offence happened on May 23 at an address where a lady was shot in the head and another person was shot in the foot – this was at a house party.

“The crown’s case is that the defendant in agreement with others conspired to murder somebody at that address.”

Ms Udenze confirmed the police do not believe Ms Johnson was the intended victim.

Remanding Deriggs in custody, District Judge Michael Snow said: “This case is sent to the criminal court.

“You will be there on June 25, probably by live link, where the judge will want confirmation of your plea and give directions for the smooth running of your case.”

Several members of Deriggs’s family, including his parents, were present in the public gallery.

Ms Johnson had been among 30 guests at a silent disco in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in through a side gate and shots were fired, investigators said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, of the Metropolitan Police, said Ms Johnson was shot in the “ensuing melee” before the suspects fled.

A second person injured only suffered a superficial wound, police said.

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, is a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement and a founding member of the Taking the Initiative party which launched last year.

She graduated with a first in social care from Oxford Brookes University, and was well known for her activism in her community.

On Monday, a vigil was held by supporters in Ruskin Park in Denmark Hill – close to the hospital where she is being treated – to pray for her to pull through.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#South London#Equal Rights#Second Person#Racial Injustice#The Metropolitan Police#Oxford Brookes University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Teenagers in court over stabbing murder of boy, 14

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy. Dea-John Reid was fatally stabbed in College Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday May 31. A 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr appeared in custody...
Minoritiesnewpaper24.com

London teenager charged in taking pictures of Black Lives Matter activist – NEWPAPER24

London teenager charged in taking pictures of Black Lives Matter activist. A teen from south London appeared in courtroom Saturday on expenses that he was concerned within the taking pictures of a outstanding member of the Black Lives Matter motion.Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to homicide Sasha Johnson, who was shot within the head on Sunday at a home occasion in southeast London. Johnson, a 27-year-old mom of two, stays hospitalised in important situation.Deriggs, who didn’t enter a plea, was ordered to stay in custody till his subsequent courtroom look on June 25…
Minoritieswopular.com

Second Man Charged In Shooting Of British Blm Activist Sasha Johnson

A second man has been charged in the shooting last month of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement Saturday. Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist. A second teenager appeared in court Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to murder...
Minoritiessamfordcrimson.com

Second teen charged over shooting of Black Lives Matter activist still critically ill

Mum Sasha Johnson, 27, is a prominent black equal rights activist in London (Image: Taking The Initiative/Facebook) Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Sex Crimesyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Riverside, NJDaily Journal

Two men and a teenage girl have been charged in Riverside shooting

BURLINGTON — Two Philadelphia men and a New Jersey teenager have been charged with attempted murder as part of an ongoing investigation of a March shooting. Antonio Rivera, 18, of Neilson Street and Billy Pirela, 22, of Eastwood Street along with a teen girl face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal carry of a firearm, and illegal use.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Case of Murray man accused of assaulting protesters could enter mediation

The court case of a man accused of assaulting Black Lives Matter protesters in Murray with a chemical spray last summer could enter mediation. The Murray Ledger and Times newspaper reports the defense attorney Marc Wells, who represents David Frymire, said in a court hearing on Tuesday that he is willing to mediate with the prosecution to resolve the case ahead of a potential trial.
ProtestsHillingdon Times

Campaigners in Minneapolis continue protests after shooting death

Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in the city of Minneapolis over the shooting death of a black man by members of a US Marshals task force. Crowds marched on Sunday evening in response to Thursday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighbourhood.
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Teenager charged in fatal shooting

An Odessa Police Department press release detailed Monday morning that a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in northeast Odessa. The 16-year-old male has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony. The reported shooting happened at 8:09 p.m. Sunday at Sedona Ranch Apartments,...
Chicago, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

4 teenagers injured in shooting near Chicago sandwich shop

CHICAGO (AP) — Four teenagers have been injured in shooting outside a sandwich shop on Chicago’s South Side, one of multiple shootings in the city during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. `School of Rock' actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident. Charges filed in street racing crash that killed 2...
Florida Statefloridanewstimes.com

AP: Top police officer in fatal arrest of black man withholds cam video New Orleans Louisiana Florida George Floyd Ronald Green

Perhaps the strongest evidence to date that cover-ups were attempted in Ronald Green’s deadly 2019 arrest, Louisiana police officers on the scene are a threat to escape after a black man has been detained. I mistakenly told the internal investigator. He denied the existence of his own body camera video for almost two years until it appeared just last month.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Murderer Cop Derek Chauvin Begs for Light Sentence, Citing ‘Broken System’

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has requested a judge reduce his sentence to time served or probation. In a motion filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s lawyers wrote, “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system.” Chauvin’s lawyers emphasized Chauvin’s “hard-working, law abiding life” and attempted to minimize his killing of Floyd, calling it “an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer.”
Kansas City, KSLJWORLD

Teenager dies after shooting near KCK elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager died Tuesday after a shooting near an elementary school in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City, Kan., police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in a statement that the shooting happened Tuesday near Hazel Grove Elementary School. Police responding to calls about shots fired found a male teenager on the sidewalk near the school.