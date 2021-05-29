Cancel
Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

By EDNA TARIGAN
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya — were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. The two ships were freed on Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite...

