The Star Wars prequel films are a bit of a meme now. Though fans will be the first to admit they contain too much CGI, some overly dramatic performances, and a strange vendetta against sand, Star Wars lovers are also the first to quote and rewatch these films. Ewan McGregor starred in the prequel series as Obi-Wan Kenobi, as you well know, but the reviews of the original series were hard on the actor, and the filming was notoriously tedious. However, as he films the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor says it's an entirely different experience - and that's in part down to The Mandalorian.