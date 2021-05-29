Cancel
Schenectady County, NY

Outbreak of Severe Storms and Tornadoes Eight Years Ago Today

By Chief Meteorologist Steve LaPointe
WRGB
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, May 29, 2013 - Major Severe Weather Outbreak. A major outbreak of severe thunderstorms produced three confirmed tornadoes, widespread damaging straight line wind, some severe hail, and exceptional rainfall rates which lead to considerable urban and poor drainage flooding and road and yard washouts (including mine in Clifton Park), along with frequent violent cloud to ground lightning between 5:30pm and 10 pm in eastern New York and western New England on May 29, 2013. The general area of severe weather extended from the Mohawk valley into the Capital Region, generally south of Saratoga Springs, to southern Bennington County in Vermont on south through Berkshire and Litchfield counties. Severe weather also was widespread in Otsego and Delaware counties, where several potential tornadoes occurred, as well as through Schoharie, Greene, and Columbia counties where considerable wind damage was reported. At the peak of the storms 61,000 National Grid customers in the region were thrown into the dark, with power not completely restored to all customers until early Friday morning May 31.

