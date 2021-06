The mother of the Florida teen who brutally killed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in May has been arrested for tampering with evidence. Crystal Smith, 35, surrendered herself on Saturday to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, CNN reported. Aiden Fucci, 14, son of Smith, had been charged with first-degree murder after heinously knifing her schoolmate Tristyn Bailey to death last month. Bailey's body was found on May 9 with at least 114 stabs wounds.