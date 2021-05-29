Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

Memorial Day services planned throughout Gateway area

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL564_0aFPTROb00

CLINTON — Several Memorial Day services are scheduled in the Gateway area Monday.

The City of Clinton will hold three different Memorial Day events that day:

– There will be a Foot March from Eagle Point Park in Clinton to Camanche’s Rose Hill Cemetery. The march will be led by Andy Sokolovich. The plan is to start walking at 6 a.m. Monday, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said. Walkers will meet in the large parking lot in front of Eagle Point Lodge. The walk takes approximately three hours.

— The annual Memorial Day service will begin at 10 a.m. at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, 2610 Manufacturing Drive. Brooke will be the speaker. He is a 20-year Army veteran who served 48 months in combat in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. The ceremony, the last of which was in 2019 because of COVID restrictions in 2020, will list the honor roll of veterans who died in 2020 and 2021.

• There will also be a ribboncutting at 2 p.m. Monday for the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue. The dedication was originally scheduled to happen last year but was delayed a year due to COVID-19. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The statue is located on Riverview Drive at Fifth Avenue South. Parking will be available at the city parking lot next to Rotary Park, across from Happy Joe’s. During the ceremony, the eastbound lane of Fifth Avenue South and eastbound and westbound lanes of Sixth Avenue South will be blocked starting at South First Street. Motorists driving south on Riverview Drive will be required to turn west on Fifth Avenue South.

Camanche will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Camanche’s ceremony was also canceled last year due to COVID-19. The speaker for this year’s event is Anthony Stoll, a 2012 Camanche High School graduate.

Stoll graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. Stoll served five years active duty in the 1st Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. He saw many duty stations in the Pacific and Canada and is currently a member of the Army Reserve 103rd Expeditionary Command in Des Moines.

Event organizer Chuck Duax recommends anyone planning to attend should bring their own chairs as seating will be limited. If it rains, the event will be held at the Camanche High School gymnasium. The roll call for both 2020 and 2021 will be read, Duax said.

In addition to Stoll’s message, the Camanche High School band and choir will perform, Kay Harksen will sing the national anthem, and Reggie Reppert will read Richard Powell’s original work “Another Vet is Gone.”

Members of the American Legion Post 402 in Fulton, Illinois, will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon at Veterans Memorial Park at 10th Avenue and Illinois 84. They will read an honor roll for the past year.

The Savanna, Illinois, Memorial Day Service and Veterans Memorial Dedication is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
392
Followers
78
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camanche, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Camanche, IA
State
Washington State
Clinton, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Clinton, IA
Society
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Hill Cemetery#Eagle Point Park#Clinton City#Eagle Point Lodge#Covid#American Legion#Camanche High School#Iowa State University#Memorial Day Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
News Break
Army
Related
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Ribbon-cutting for renovated Crunelle statue set for Memorial Day

CLINTON — Postponed for a year due to COVID-19, the dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place Monday, May 31. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CCC Alumni Association presents Outstanding Awards

CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association has been honoring those who have made “outstanding” contributions during the year. In 2021, the Alumni Association is celebrating the 40th year of honoring outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College. The 2021 Outstanding Awards this year are presented to:. Outstanding Business Associate...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Landfill announces tire disposal rate changes

CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to its waste tire disposal rates on June 1, 2021. Tires must be recycled and may not be disposed in the garbage per Iowa code. Waste tire rates will be:. - Individual Car/Pickup Truck Tires Off Rim: $3...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's meetings

Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., library's lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#. Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting coade 623839162 and password clinton23.
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.