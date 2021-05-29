Memorial Day services planned throughout Gateway area

CLINTON — Several Memorial Day services are scheduled in the Gateway area Monday.

The City of Clinton will hold three different Memorial Day events that day:

– There will be a Foot March from Eagle Point Park in Clinton to Camanche’s Rose Hill Cemetery. The march will be led by Andy Sokolovich. The plan is to start walking at 6 a.m. Monday, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said. Walkers will meet in the large parking lot in front of Eagle Point Lodge. The walk takes approximately three hours.

— The annual Memorial Day service will begin at 10 a.m. at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, 2610 Manufacturing Drive. Brooke will be the speaker. He is a 20-year Army veteran who served 48 months in combat in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. The ceremony, the last of which was in 2019 because of COVID restrictions in 2020, will list the honor roll of veterans who died in 2020 and 2021.

• There will also be a ribboncutting at 2 p.m. Monday for the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue. The dedication was originally scheduled to happen last year but was delayed a year due to COVID-19. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The statue is located on Riverview Drive at Fifth Avenue South. Parking will be available at the city parking lot next to Rotary Park, across from Happy Joe’s. During the ceremony, the eastbound lane of Fifth Avenue South and eastbound and westbound lanes of Sixth Avenue South will be blocked starting at South First Street. Motorists driving south on Riverview Drive will be required to turn west on Fifth Avenue South.

Camanche will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Camanche’s ceremony was also canceled last year due to COVID-19. The speaker for this year’s event is Anthony Stoll, a 2012 Camanche High School graduate.

Stoll graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. Stoll served five years active duty in the 1st Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. He saw many duty stations in the Pacific and Canada and is currently a member of the Army Reserve 103rd Expeditionary Command in Des Moines.

Event organizer Chuck Duax recommends anyone planning to attend should bring their own chairs as seating will be limited. If it rains, the event will be held at the Camanche High School gymnasium. The roll call for both 2020 and 2021 will be read, Duax said.

In addition to Stoll’s message, the Camanche High School band and choir will perform, Kay Harksen will sing the national anthem, and Reggie Reppert will read Richard Powell’s original work “Another Vet is Gone.”

Members of the American Legion Post 402 in Fulton, Illinois, will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon at Veterans Memorial Park at 10th Avenue and Illinois 84. They will read an honor roll for the past year.

The Savanna, Illinois, Memorial Day Service and Veterans Memorial Dedication is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.