US plan to promote Indonesia a patrol boat used after 9/11 assaults sparks controversy. A US plan to promote a “historic” army patrol boat to Indonesia has prompted backlash domestically from campaigners who argue the ship belongs in a museum and never in Indonesia, which they describe as a rustic “suffering from radical Islamic terrorism and human rights abuses”.The deliberate sale displays Washington’s dedication to constructing maritime capabilities of Southeast Asian states to counter China within the area however Jakarta could also be higher off shopping for new vessels somewhat than decommissioned US ships…