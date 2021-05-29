Housing First Movement Expands in Iowa
(Iowa City) -- One of Iowa's largest cities will soon see another project that centers around the "housing first" philosophy in addressing chronic homelessness. Next month, Shelter House in Iowa City will break ground on a 36-unit structure to provide long-term housing for those who have frequently moved in and out of shelters while dealing with mental health, behavioral or drug-dependency issues. The organization opened a 24-unit facility in 2019 called Cross Park Place.www.kmaland.com