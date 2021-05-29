Cancel
Iowa State

Housing First Movement Expands in Iowa

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- One of Iowa's largest cities will soon see another project that centers around the "housing first" philosophy in addressing chronic homelessness. Next month, Shelter House in Iowa City will break ground on a 36-unit structure to provide long-term housing for those who have frequently moved in and out of shelters while dealing with mental health, behavioral or drug-dependency issues. The organization opened a 24-unit facility in 2019 called Cross Park Place.

#Homelessness#Mental Health#Shelter House#The University Of Iowa#The Urban Institute
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City wants feedback on changes to area transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transportation is seeking public feedback on changes to the area transit system ahead of a virtual public hearing. On June 1, 2021, the City Council will be hosting a virtual public hearing at their regular meeting, and will be formally considering adoption of the Iowa City Area Transit Study Plan and recommended changes to the transit system.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Mayor signs proclamation recognizing city essential workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation earlier this month announcing that National Public Works Week will be recognized in Iowa City from May 16 to May 22 this year. This year's National Public Works Week is themed "Stronger Together" and is sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City police bolster bystander training to include officer wellness

IOWA CITY — When Iowa City police Officer Matthew Young watched footage depicting the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, he started asking himself how he would have handled that situation. Now, Young is part of an effort to encourage active intervention by...
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Memorial to UI student, CR Kennedy grad finally unveiled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Austin Wu lovingly refers to his twin brother Sean as "kind of a weird guy" - but even four years after Sean's death, his impact remains. "I learned a lot about how to act like a normal person from him," Austin says, "but had our own different ways of going about it. I was demurer, subdued. He was very outgoing and eccentric."
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

An Upscale New Restaurant Has Opened in Iowa City

The corner that was once home to Pearson's Drug Store in Iowa City is now home to a brand new restaurant!. A new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen has revealed that The Webster is now officially open at 202 North Linn St., right at the corner of North Linn Street and East Market Street. According to the article, that corner "recently hosted a Central State Bank location (and prior to that a That's Rentertainment movie rental store) before the building was torn down in early 2018."
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa City, IAicgov.org

Video Update: Pedal Power, Juneteenth Book Discussion, and more

Iowa City Update is a weekly video featuring City of Iowa City projects, programs and events. Topics this week include a biking event that has something for the entire family to enjoy, a book discussion with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and more. Select the image below to watch Iowa City Update.