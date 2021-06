Let's now take a quarter mile to click through - and reflect on - these exclusive anniversary posters. Fast & Furious is officially 20, with Tuesday marking the anniversary of the 2001 release of The Fast and the Furious (read EW's oral history of the film). The past two decades of the franchise have included nine films, one spin-off, and more than $6 billion at the box office. "I don't reflect enough," Vin Diesel told EW in its Fast digital cover story. "For some reason, I believe in order to pull this off I need to apply all my energy into pushing [Fast] up the hill. And maybe that's not the best route, and I should take a minute and reflect on how far we've come."